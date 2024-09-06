Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that road construction and maintenance could result in several closures.

In particular, work is scheduled on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville and Route 136 west in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

Plan your trips in advance to avoid delays.

ISLAND-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the island of Montreal.

Major congestion is expected, so Transport Quebec recommends that drivers travelling in the area allow extra time to reach their destination.

The public is encouraged to use public transportation and take advantage of existing free services. Additionally, tolls will be suspended in both directions on Highway 30 during the weekend to offer an additional alternative.

TUNNEL VILLE-MARIE / ROUTE 136

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route 136) west will be closed between exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) in the Ville-Marie tunnel and the entrance to Lucien-L'Allier Street.

Transport Quebec recommends avoiding the area if possible, as there is a significant risk of congestion.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL – HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and again from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be closed in both directions, between exit 90 (R-132) in Longueuil and exit 4 (Souligny Avenue) in Montreal.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Route-132 / Samuel-De Champlain Bridge interchange

Starting on Tuesday at 11 p.m. and lasting approximately two weeks in Brossard, access to Route-132 east (towards Longueuil) from Marie-Victorin and Provencher boulevards, as well as the A-10 east (Montreal / Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) and A-10 west, will be closed.

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, the entrance from Saint-Charles Street west to Route-134 east and towards Route-132 east and west will be closed.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until the end of September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

Montreal

De Lorimier Avenue

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., in the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound will be closed at Sainte-Catherine Street and maintenance of one southbound lane as well as the right turn lane towards De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The City of Montreal is responsible for the work.

Route-132 / Route-138 / Honoré-Mercier Bridge interchange in Kahnawake

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m., the ramp leading from the Honoré-Mercier bridge to the R-132 east (towards La Prairie) will be closed.

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the ramp leading from the Honoré-Mercier bridge to the R-138 west (towards Châteauguay) will be closed.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the ramp leading from the R-138 east to the Honoré-Mercier bridge (towards Montreal) will be closed.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.

Visit Quebec511.info for up-to-date road closures.