Woman dies in apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park: police

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a woman in her 70s lost her life in an apartment fire near the Olympic Park.

The SPVM reports that the fire department requested assistance at 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning as firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Aird Street near Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue, a stone's throw from the Montreal Biodome.

Firefighters evacuated a building, forcing around eight people into the care of the Red Cross.

Emergency responders found a woman on the scene suffering from respiratory failure, and paramedics did CPR but without success.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A non-functioning smoke detector was found on site.

The file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad due to the woman's death, though no criminal act has been determined.

Fire damage was limited to the single apartment.

The investigation is continuing.