NDP leader in Montreal Liberal stronghold, hoping for byelection upset

In Montreal's Verdun neighbourhood, voters began participating in the advance polls of the federal byelection by filling out the record-setting ballot.

There are 91 candidates on the two-column ballot in the election to replace former Liberal justice minister David Lametti.

Most of the candidates are listed as "unaffiliated" or "independent" and are protesting the first past the post Canadian voting system.

The others, such as NDP candidate and municipal councillor Craig Sauve, are trying to nab the long-held Liberal seat.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was canvassing with Sauve in the neighbourhood on Friday.

"When I walk door to door, I hear the stories: 'Craig. Thanks for helping with this. Thanks for helping fix this problem,'" said Singh. "He is there for people."

In 2021, NDP candidate Jason De Lierre received under 20 per cent of the vote (9,168) to Lametti's 42 per cent (20,330 votes).

This time around, however, political analyst Raphael Melancon said it's a tight three-way race between the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois.

"There's this fatigue right now with the Liberal party," he said. "A lot of people across the country wish for change."

NDP candidate Sauve is hoping his focus on social housing will clinch votes.

"People need it," he said. "Someone who has a sure voice and that knows that they want housing for people and they can fight for it."

Melancon said this byelection is a big test of the Liberals after Conservative candidate Don Stewart won the longtime Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul's in the summer.

"If ever the Liberals were to lose that riding, it would send a strong message to the Liberals and the Liberal caucus," said Melancon. "It would show that their leader is no longer capable of holding even the strongest of the strongholds after what happened in Toronto."

Advanced voting runs through Sept. 9, with the election day set for Sept. 16.