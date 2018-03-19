

CTV Montreal





Montreal police divers have stopped their search for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

Police say there were six different dives in Riviere des Prairies from Monday through early this afternoon.

They say the search is still ongoing but that divers will return to the river only if they receive information they believe warrants further diving.

The boy hasn't been seen since March 12 when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district to visit a friend's house.

Police divers made three dives on Monday, but didn't find any sign of the boy.

Sgt. Manuel Couture says the dives are difficult, not just because of the water temperature, but due to ice and snow on the river blocking the sunlight.

Meanwhile, a reward for information leading to the boy being found has climbed to $100,000 after a Montreal-area businessman contributed $50,000.

Police say they have received close to 600 tips.

Police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and using horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.

Kouakou was last seen by his family one week ago when he left his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home to head to a friend's house.

That friend wasn't home and Ariel then wandered around the neighbourhood and was seen at a park next to the river around 2 p.m. by a passerby.

Since he vanished police have searched day and night on foot, horseback, and ATV in the parks north of Gouin Blvd. near Acadie Blvd., and gone door-to-door in hopes of finding clues about the boy's location.

Last week police on boats used sonar in the Riviere des Prairies without success, and over the weekend they performed tests on the thickness of the ice and the speed of the river's current.

Having determined that it was safe enough, divers entered the river in mid-morning on Monday as they continued their search for the boy.

Police said the water currents were tricky, being very calm in some areas and rushing along just a metre away.

At this point police are not sure that Ariel is in the water, but have no idea where he could be having searched parks, streets, and gone door-to-door in the boy's neighbourhood.

The Kouakou family is convinced that Ariel has been abducted and is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the discovery of the child. They have asked police to restore an Amber Alert that was issued immediately after Ariel had disappeared. Couture said it will be up to investigators to make that determination.

Boxer Adonis Stevenson has also donated money to help find the boy.

"We're still asking people be aware of any sign any information," said Andrée-Anne Picard of the Montreal police force. "Every little information is very important for us. It could be major for us."

"We're still working on all the theories at this moment," said Picard.