

CTV Montreal





Police say they have arrested six people in connection with a cocaine and illegal cannabis network operating out of Montreal.

Montreal police say this is one of the first major cases involving illicit cannabis since recreational marijuana became legal on Oct. 17.

Police say they conducted searches in 14 locations in Montreal, Brossard, Laval, Mascouche and in the municipalities of Lac Supérieur, Saint-Barthélemy, Sainte-Ursule and Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm.

Of note, they searched four illegal cannabis grow ops.

So far police are reporting that they recovered:

970 cannabis plants

$ 14,000

A handgun

Tools including a compact loader, a backhoe and a bulldozer

Total value of seized property: $1,564,000

The six people arrested were released on a promise to appear.

The investigation revealed that one of the producers held a licence to produce and sell cannabis for medical purposes, but sold the product on the black market.

The investigation was carried out with the cooperation of several other police forces, namely the Sûreté du Québec and the Laval, Longueuil and Mascouche police departments. They also worked in collaboration with Hydro-Québec.

Anyone with information about these events can call 911, visit their local police station or make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.