Police believe Porsches involved in attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto

A national anti-organized crime squad set up a command post in Laval Tuesday and is inviting the public to come forward with any tips about the attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.

Rizzuto was shot in the leg in a shooting in broad daylight on March 16 while driving a black Mercedes on a Laval highway.

The Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO) believes two luxury SUVs were involved in the shooting.

When Rizzuto was on the westbound Highway 440, near exit 17 to Highway 13, someone inside a black Porsche Macan allegedly fired several gunshots toward his car, according to police.

Police believe a second vehicle, a red Porsche Macan, could also be linked to the attempted murder.

ENRCO set up a command post at 1904 Laurentides Blvd. in Laval from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information about the shooting or the SUVs is asked to meet with investigators.

After he was shot, Rizzuto managed to stop his vehicle in a parking lot of a funeral home just off the highway. When police arrived, they found his car riddled with bullet holes, including some that pierced the driver-side window.

People can also speak to police anonymously by calling the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Criminal Intelligence Bureau at 1-800-659-4264.

ENRCO has a mandate to target members of organized crime, including Hells Angels. Its Montreal division comprises police officers from the SQ, Montreal police, Laval police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency.