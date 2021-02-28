MONTREAL -- Montrealers over the age of 70 can now start booking their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In much of the rest of Quebec, receiving the vaccine is limited to those over the age of 85. That had been initially lowered to 80 for Montreal. Then, on Sunday evening, the Clic Sante website said that anyone over the age of 75 in Montreal and Laval could register for their appointment.

Finally, in a Monday morning update, the regional health board for Montreal announced they are accepting reservations from people aged 70 and up.

The change comes on the eve of the start of Quebec's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign. A number of sites in Montreal are ready to start putting jabs into arms on Monday.

According to public health officials, the city has the capability to administer several thousand doses per day.

A map of the announced vaccination sites in Montreal can be found here.

Roughtly 700,000 doses of vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Quebec over the next four weeks. That does not include doses of the Astrazenica vaccine that was approved by Health Canada last week.

Eligible Quebecers can make an appointment online or by calling 1-877-644-4545.