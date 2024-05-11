Ghost shoes installed to honour grandmother struck and killed on Montreal sidewalk

Dozens gathered on Lavoisier Boulevard in Ferland Park in Montreal on Saturday as a pair of white shoes were installed in memory of a mother and grandmother, who was struck and killed by an SUV almost four years ago in the St. Leonard borough.

Lucio Tiberio Tamburro, 82, was struck and killed by the vehicle travelling 80 KM/H, while she was walking on the sidewalk on Oct. 14, 2020.

"On a beautiful autumn day, with splendid weather, she left the house to take a walk, as she usually did," said Ghost Bike spokesperson Severine Le Page. "She had so many friends in the neighbourhood. We hope that the memorial will act as a reminder that quick actions must be undertaken so that the city in which we live and our public spaces become safe for everyone."

Tiberio Tamburro's family asked the Ghost Bike organization to place the shoes and plaque on the day before Mother's Day.

"Lucia Tiberio Tamburro was also a solid presence in the lives of her loved ones," the organization said in a news release. "She was always there, especially for her children and grandchildren."

Ghost Bikes, skateboards and shoes are placed to urge public officials to make the city more secure. Saturday's instalment is the 25th memorial that has been installed and the second one honouring a pedestrian.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving but later acquitted.

Tiberio Tamburro was born in Italy and was the eldest of seven children. She came to Montreal when she was 14. Just before she died, she moved in with her daughter.

"This was her daughter's way of putting her mind at rest, by making sure she was safe and secure," the Ghost Bike news release says.