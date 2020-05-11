MONTREAL -- Stretches of Ste. Catherine St. in the Quartier des spectacles and in Montreal's Gay Village will proceed as planned later this week and next, the downtown borough of Ville-Marie announced Monday.

The stretch of Ste. Catherine St. E. between Papineau Ave. and St. Hubert St. will be closed to motorists starting Thursday (May 14) followed by the span of Ste. Catherine St. W. between Bleury St. and St. Laurent Blvd. on Monday (May 18).

"The City is working very hard to provide enough space for people to respect the rules of distancing, but also to allow them to breathe a little, move and enjoy the city," Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who doubles as the mayor of the Ville-Marie borough, said in a statement.

Planted added that terrasses on those pedestrianized stretches, always a draw during the spring and summer months in Montreal, would only reopen when allowed by public health officials.

Since last weekend, downtown residents have also had access to several quieter "family streets" within the borough, which are closed to through traffic (while allowing residential traffic and deliveries).

Those family streets are: