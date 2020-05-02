MONTREAL -- It’s sunny, it’s warm, and, in Montreal, it is very hard to keep people from opening their doors and taking a stroll.

The City of Montreal, and the Plateau Mont-Royal borough specifically, knows this and is setting up a series of family and active streets to allow people to go outdoors and respect physical distancing rules.

Only local traffic and deliveries will be permitted in these sections of road that are near green spaces and busy residential areas.

The first streets to be modified are:

Mentana St. adjacent to Laurier Park

Chapleau St. adjacent to Baldwin Park

Chabot St. adjacent to Parc de Lorimer

The city is planning to set up more family and active streets in the immediate future.