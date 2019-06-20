

CTV Montreal Staff





A woman in her twenties was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in Mont Saint Hilaire.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sir Wilfrid Laurier Blvd. (Route 116) between Belval St. and Nadeau St.

Police officers said the woman was not crossing at an intersection.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Montreal General Hospital for surgery.

The driver, a man in his sixties, was not hurt.