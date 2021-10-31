MONTREAL -- A pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run Friday night in Saint-Jerome has died, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old man was found unconscious around 3:30 a.m. in the ramp of Highway 117 North, near 116th Ave.

No arrests have been made in this case at this time, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the SQ.

Police are also still trying to identify the suspect vehicle.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 31, 2021.