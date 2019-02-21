Featured Video
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Montreal
Montreal police investigated after a pickup truck driver turning a corner ran down a pedestrian on Feb. 20, 2019.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:21AM EST
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck.
The collision happened on Faribault St. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police the driver of a pickup truck heading east stopped at an intersection and turned right onto Granby Ave. hitting a pedestrian crossing the street.
The victim, a 68-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.
