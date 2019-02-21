

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck.

The collision happened on Faribault St. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police the driver of a pickup truck heading east stopped at an intersection and turned right onto Granby Ave. hitting a pedestrian crossing the street.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.