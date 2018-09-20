

CTV Montreal





An 80-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Montreal North on Tuesday has died.

The woman was walking across Renoir St. at Desy Avenue at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when a driver heading west hit the woman.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the driver was not going excessively fast, and had not been drinking alcohol or was otherwise impaired.

This is the 21st fatal crash involving pedestrians or cyclists in the Montreal area this year.