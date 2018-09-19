Featured Video
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Montreal North
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:02AM EDT
A 24-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Montreal North.
It happened on Hebert St. near Amos St. around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The cyclist was on the sidewalk when he was hit by a 27-year-old man turning his car into a parking lot.
Witnesses said that the driver and the cyclist were going the same speed, and they did not think that the driver or the cyclist saw each other before the collision.
