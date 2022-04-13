Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil

A woman in her 20s has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Roland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road, near the courthouse.

"We ask that you avoid the area," the force notes.

The investigation into the events leading up to the incident is ongoing and the area is currently closed to traffic.