Featured Video
Patriquin on politics: Public perception on immigration will hurt both the federal and Quebec Liberals
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 7:32PM EDT
Political analyst Martin Patriquin with this week in politics:
A new poll shows Canadians greatly over-estimate how many immigrants and refugees are coming into Canada – a pretty common phenomenon, say Patriquin. He says people fear and exaggerate the unknown, particularly when it is highlighted often in the media.
That perception problem will weigh on both Justin Trudeau and Philippe Couillard, Patriquin says. In Trudeau’s case, he is still fairl popular and the Conservative Andrew Scheer will try to pick at issues – like this one – that he is perceived to be soft on.
Couillard and the provincial Liberals, meantime, are on the downswing and will see the immigration and identity issue play right into the CAQ’s hands, he says.
Watch the video for the complete interview.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
- Decarie closed first weekend of August as St. Jacques bridge is rebuilt
- Restaurant owners look to Mexico to fill jobs due to Quebec's labour shortage
- Facebook censors Picasso exhibit; Montreal museum fights back
- Quebec mother planning lawsuit against SPCA for returning vicious dog