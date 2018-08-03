

Political analyst Martin Patriquin with this week in politics:

A new poll shows Canadians greatly over-estimate how many immigrants and refugees are coming into Canada – a pretty common phenomenon, say Patriquin. He says people fear and exaggerate the unknown, particularly when it is highlighted often in the media.

That perception problem will weigh on both Justin Trudeau and Philippe Couillard, Patriquin says. In Trudeau’s case, he is still fairl popular and the Conservative Andrew Scheer will try to pick at issues – like this one – that he is perceived to be soft on.

Couillard and the provincial Liberals, meantime, are on the downswing and will see the immigration and identity issue play right into the CAQ’s hands, he says.

