

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





David Pastrnak scored two goals and set up another as the Boston Bruins defeated Montreal on Saturday night 4-1 to sweep a set of three games in an eight-day period over the Canadiens.

Torey Krug had a goal and two assists and Riley Nash added an empty-net goal for Boston (27-10-8), which extended its point streak to 16 games (12-0-4).

Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (19-22-6), which ended a stretch of five games in eight days since their mid-season break at 1-2-2. The Canadiens were coming off a 3-1 win Friday night in Washington.

Pacioretty kept his hot streak going with his seventh goal in seven games 11:29 into the second period. Paul Byron lost the puck, stripped it back from Charlie McAvoy from behind and then slipped a backhand pass to Pacioretty on a 2-on-1.

Pastrnak caught Carey Price sleeping with a quick shot along the ice from zero angle that caught the goaltender's left skate and went in at 14:09.

Krug was allowed to walk in from the blue line, take a feed from Pastrnak and beat Price over the right shoulder at 15:56.

The Bruins looked to have another goal on a power play at 11:00 of the third period, but a video review showed the play was clearly offside.

Pastrnak got one that counted, his 20th of the season, at 17:03 as Jamie Benn couldn't handle a puck in front of Price and the Czech forward swept in to put it in the net.

The Bruins had won in a shootout the previous Saturday in Montreal before winning 4-1 at home on Wednesday against their long-time rivals.

Before the game, a moment of silence was held for legendary sports writer Red Fisher, who covered the Canadiens from 1955 to 2012. Fisher died Friday at 91.

In the Bell Centre press lounge before the game, media members toasted with Chivas, Fisher's favourite drink, in honour of his storied career.