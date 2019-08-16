Public safety officials are warning of a possible measles contamination stemming from a flight between Las Vegas and Montreal on Aug. 9.

A spokesperson for Montreal public health said the male passenger on the flight appeared to have caught a connecting flight in Las Vegas, but couldn’t say where his initial point of departure was.

When the man arrived in Canada he began showing symptoms of measles. The public health spokesperson said the people sitting in the two rows in front of him and in back of him were at risk, but those people had been contacted to ensure their vaccinations were up to date.

It’s the 24th case of measles in Quebec so far this year. According to public health statistics, Quebec usually averages just four cases per year.