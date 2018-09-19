

CTV Montreal





Deputy Parti Quebecois leader Veronique Hivon took the lead on Wednesday, with Jean-Francois Lisee on debate prep.

The party promised investments in education – specifically, 1260 more professionals, and an additional investment of $100 million to support children with learning difficulties.

Hivon also pledged $2.3 billion to renovate aging schools, and a law that would prevent any future cuts.

“A shield law – so a law anti-cuts – to make sure the budgets for education, from kindergarten to university, will always be protected from cuts,” Hivon explained.

Wednesday’s announcement was made in front of a school in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve – a riding the PQ has held since 1994.

By Hivon’s side was Carole Poirier, who was first elected in the riding in 2008.

This year’s race is expected to be a tight one.

In 2012, Poirier beat Quebec Solidaire’s Alexandre Leduc, who placed second by just over 6,000 votes.

In 2014, that gap closed, and Poirier beat Leduc by just over 1100 votes.

This time, the two candidates are facing off for a third time.

“[Quebec Solidaire] itself is having a bigger campaign, more visibility,” Leduc explained. “And locally, the fact that I’m doing this for the third time, means I’m involved in the community – I take that seriously.”

If Quebec Solidaire won in Hochelaga Maisonneuve, it would be expanding its territory close to the ridings it won in 2014.

The latest polls show the party is in an upswing, with just under two weeks to go before the vote.