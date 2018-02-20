

Parents of children with autism are protesting outside the offices of Quebec youth protection minister Lucie Charlebois.

Sam Kuhn is in his second week of showing up for several hours each day to demonstrate, saying he doesn't know what else to do to get help.

On Tuesday he was joined by a dozen parents who are in a similar situation who said the waitlists to get training and therapy are too long.

Kuhn's seven-year-old daughter Charlotte has autism and he has long struggled to get the government to speed up the way it diagnoses and provides treatment for the condition.

In 2016 he told CTV that his daughter had become a low priority for behavioural and speech therapy because she had entered kindergarten.

Following a complaint to the ombudspeople at both the Intellectual Deficiency Readaptation Centre (CRDIQ) and the Western Montreal Readaptation Centre (CROM), last year Charlotte received three months of occupational therapy that Kuhn described as "miraculous."

But now that she has turned seven, Kuhn said his daughter has been taken off the list for government-funded speech therapy.

"I can't afford therapy for my child so I'm at an end. I don't know what to do. I know that Charlotte would prosper, would do wonderfully, with therapy and so I have to do everything as a father that I can do to get my child the help that she needs," said Kuhn.

Charlebois addressed Kuhn's concerns Tuesday, saying that children were assessed according to their age and their needs.