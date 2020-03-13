MONTREAL -- Power was out across Quebec Friday with the Monteregie, Estrie and Montreal being hit hardest.

As winds increased through the morning, and winter storm and heavy rain warnings remain in effect, Hydro Quebec reported 10 service interruptions in Montreal and Monteregie and 11 in Estrie.

The interruptions accounted for just under 9,000 customers without power in Montreal, around 1,700 in Estrie and just over 500 in Monteregie. 

Across the province, 12,041 were without power as of 11:30 a.m. 