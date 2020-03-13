MONTREAL -- Power was out across Quebec Friday with the Monteregie, Estrie and Montreal being hit hardest.

Close to 25K w/out power across Quebec, most in #Montreal (over 16K) #WindWarning in effect south of the city w gusts ~90km/h.

MTL will see gusts around 60km/h into Saturday. #RainfallWarning in effect (green) for 25-35mm of #rain. MTL to see clearing thru aft. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/77oLolPJdB — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) March 13, 2020

As winds increased through the morning, and winter storm and heavy rain warnings remain in effect, Hydro Quebec reported 10 service interruptions in Montreal and Monteregie and 11 in Estrie.

The interruptions accounted for just under 9,000 customers without power in Montreal, around 1,700 in Estrie and just over 500 in Monteregie.

Most of the time, power outages are caused by vegetation that strikes our Medium Voltage lines. Check with the following link if your area is intended for Medium Voltage Wire Clearance.https://t.co/rXAyyz0PR2 — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) March 13, 2020

Across the province, 12,041 were without power as of 11:30 a.m.