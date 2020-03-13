Over 12,000 customers without power across Quebec
CTV News Montreal Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:43AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 1:13PM EDT
Over a hundred Hydro Quebec teams are working to restore power to the over 130,000 that lost it during the overnight freezing rain and wind. SOURCE Hydro Quebec
MONTREAL -- Power was out across Quebec Friday with the Monteregie, Estrie and Montreal being hit hardest.
As winds increased through the morning, and winter storm and heavy rain warnings remain in effect, Hydro Quebec reported 10 service interruptions in Montreal and Monteregie and 11 in Estrie.
The interruptions accounted for just under 9,000 customers without power in Montreal, around 1,700 in Estrie and just over 500 in Monteregie.
Across the province, 12,041 were without power as of 11:30 a.m.