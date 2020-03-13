MONTREAL -- Several regions of Quebec, especially in the east, are expected to be hit starting Friday afternoon with a winter storm accompanied by strong winds.

Close to 25K w/out power across Quebec, most in #Montreal (over 16K) #WindWarning in effect south of the city w gusts ~90km/h.

MTL will see gusts around 60km/h into Saturday. #RainfallWarning in effect (green) for 25-35mm of #rain. MTL to see clearing thru aft. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/77oLolPJdB — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) March 13, 2020

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in Quebec City, La Malbaie, Rivière-du-Loup and Gaspé. They could be even higher in Saguenay, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau and Sept-Iles, as well as in the south of the Gaspé peninsula.

Southern and western Quebec will receive significant amounts of rain and some freezing rain advisories have been issued.

Montreal was hit with heavy rain Friday morning and afternoon.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.

After the rain abated, strong winds remained throughout the region.

Southeast winds reached up to 70 KM/H Friday afternoon.

With reporting from CTV News Montreal.