

The Canadian Press





Speaking at her first general council meeting as leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Martine Ouellet admitted she’s felt some “resistance” in the party since taking the lead last year on Saturday.

Speaking to 200 delegates in Drummondville, Ouellet said she was sorry that some information, such as the salary she was asking from the party, were disclosed to the media “without any respect for authority.”

She called on members of the party to work together instead of against each other. Ouellet, who currently sits as an MNA, said she believes the Bloc must change its practices if it hopes to make gains in the 2019 federal election.

She stressed that the Bloc’s way forward is “not by making the same recipes as the last 25 years.”

According to sources, Ouellet asked for a salary of $24,000 for the last three months of 2018 and $96,000 for 2019, a request that bothered some Bloc members due to the party’s limited financial resources.