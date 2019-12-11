MONTREAL -- A recall has been issued on various soups sold by Rejuice! in Montreal.

The recall was published on Wednesday by Quebec government food officials, warning people not to consume soups sold at the juice bar located at 5211 Sherbrooke St. West if they were not refrigerated from the time of purchase.

The following products were sold until Dec. 10 in 500mL and 1 litre formats at the ReJuice! restaurant, as well as at another location at 1133 Sainte-Catherine St. West.

Carrot, ginger and coconut soup

Quinoa and kale soup

Broccoli and cauliflower soup

The products were required to have a "keep refrigerated" label on them, but they did not.

They were sold refrigerated and packaged in glass jars with a white lid. The product label includes, in addition to the product name, the terms "organic," "vegan," "vegétalien" and "biologique."

The recall is voluntary and as a precautionary measure only. No illnesses have been associated with the consumption of these foods.

Anyone who bought any of the products and did not keep them refrigerated at all times should either return them to the establishment where they bought them or throw them away.

Even if the product does not show any sign of alteration or smell suspicious, consuming it can represent a health risk, said food safety officials.