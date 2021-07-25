Advertisement
Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot, Quebecer pockets $1 million
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 7:30AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- The $6 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 28 will be an estimated $5 million.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.