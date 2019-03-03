

One woman suffered serious injuries and a man is in police custody following a head-on collision near the Old Port on Sunday morning.

At 3:25 a.m. a car going east on Pierre-Dupuy Ave. veered into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle heading west.

The driver of the first car, a 30-year-old male, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. He was taken to an SPVM detention centre.

The male driver of the second car suffered minor injuries while his 67-year-old female companion suffered major injuries. Police said she is in hospital in stable condition but her life could still be in danger.

The SPVM’s collision squad was dispatched to the scene to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.