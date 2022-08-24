One man, one woman killed in Laurentians collision

Two people in their fifties were killed Wednesday in a crash between a car and a heavy truck.

The collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 327 and Côte-Sinclair Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

The male driver of the car, 53, and his female passenger, 55, were both pronounced dead, according to provincial police (SQ).

The truck driver, 53, was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.