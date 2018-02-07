

CTV Montreal





Several pileups have stalled circulation on Quebec's highways as a blizzard continues to sweep over the southern part of the province, according to Transport Quebec.

The SQ said at least 50 vehicles, including cargo trucks, collided and crashed on Highway 20 Westbound near Mont Saint Hilaire, where the Arthur Branchaud bridge crosses the Richelieu River.

Police also confirmed that a man, 70, was killed in the multi-vehicle pileup.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec confirmed at least two individuals are seriously injured, and several others are being treated for minor injuries.

Autoroute 20 Ouest #A20 - Carambolage impliquant une cinquantaine de véhicules à la hauteur de #MontSaintHilaire. Les services d'urgence sont en direction. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 7, 2018

Transport Quebec has reported one death, but the Surete du Quebec could not confirm.

Joyce Kemp, spokesperson for the SQ, could not pinpoint a cause of the multi-vehicle pileup, but it was snowing heavily and visibility was poor when the crash happened around 1 p.m.

Police closed all westbound lanes shortly afterward and it will be hours before the highway is reopened.

Buses from St-Hyacinthe are reportedly en route so that drivers don't have to remain inside of their cars while the situation is resolved.

Drivers are being told to detour via Grande Allée and Route 116 through Mont Saint Hilaire and Beloeil.

Approximately 30 cars are stalled on Highway 10 in the Eastern Townships

Highway 30 is closed in both directions in the St-Constant area, and drivers should expect heavy traffic around the Champlain Bridge.