Featured Video
Olympic park testing electric, self-driving shuttles for tourists
The self-driving shuttles are adapted for wheelchairs and strollers, and operate on a route that’s pre-programmed. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 5:09PM EDT
The Olympic Park is testing some new shuttle buses – two little red rovers - around the site.
But what’s drawing everyone’s attention is not where they take visitors, but how.
A two-year pilot project will evaluate if the electric, autonomous vehicles can improve the tourist experience.
They’re adapted for wheelchairs and strollers, and operate on a route that’s pre-programmed.
“Basically, it’s a big computer on wheels,” explained Emile Cadieux, who works for Transdev.
The shuttles have enough room for 12. With on-board display screens, and a smooth ride, you soon forget there’s no chauffeur.
There is a human operator on board, but he’s there as a greeter, and to work out any kinks along the route.
The shuttles are manufactured in France, and travel at maximum speeds of 15 kilometers per hour.
If the pilot project is a success, 10 driverless shuttles may one day operate even in regular traffic around the Olympic Park.
Latest Montreal News
- Pacioretty signs four-year, $28M contract extension with Vegas Golden Knights
- Trial underway for man accused of murdering girlfriend in East-End motel
- Day 19: Labour, health care, transport and climate change on campaign agenda
- Pundits say Laval des Rapides is the riding to watch
- Liquor stores closed across Quebec as SAQ strike persists