Officer to stand trial for death of Bony Jean-Pierre
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 7:51AM EDT
A Quebec judge has ruled there is enough evidence to send Montreal police officer Christian Gilbert to trial in the death of Bony Jean-Pierre.
Gilbert was arrested in 2017 and charged with manslaughter in the death of Bony, who died in 2016 following a drug raid.
Gilbert was a member of the tactical squad which raided a Montreal North apartment to arrest a group of drug dealers.
During the raid Bony attempted to jump from a balcony, and in the process was shot in the head with a rubber bullet. He died several days later in hospital.
A vigil following Bony's death turned violent and the Montreal North police station was vandalized.
Evidence presented during Gilbert's preliminary hearing, which began in February, is subject to a publication ban until it is presented in court during a trial. No date has been set for that trial to start.