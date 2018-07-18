

CTV Montreal





A Quebec judge has ruled there is enough evidence to send Montreal police officer Christian Gilbert to trial in the death of Bony Jean-Pierre.

Gilbert was arrested in 2017 and charged with manslaughter in the death of Bony, who died in 2016 following a drug raid.

Gilbert was a member of the tactical squad which raided a Montreal North apartment to arrest a group of drug dealers.

During the raid Bony attempted to jump from a balcony, and in the process was shot in the head with a rubber bullet. He died several days later in hospital.

A vigil following Bony's death turned violent and the Montreal North police station was vandalized.

Evidence presented during Gilbert's preliminary hearing, which began in February, is subject to a publication ban until it is presented in court during a trial. No date has been set for that trial to start.