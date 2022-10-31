Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash

Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.

He was 66 years old.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) received the call around 2:45 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash. There was no one else in the car.

The SQ confirmed later in the day that McGale died of his injuries.

McGale joined the Montreal-based blues rock band Offenbach in 1977 and played with the band until 1985. The band reunited in 1996.

Offenbach drummer Michel Landry addressed the news in a Monday Facebook post, describing McGale as "my boss, my mentor, and my dear, dear friend."

"To say anything less than 'he is the main reason for my success in the music business' would be a gross understatement. He opened doors to possibilities and opportunities that a kid from a small town in New Brunswick could only dream about," Landry wrote. "I am and will remain forever in his debt for that and I will miss him immensely."







