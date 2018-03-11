

The Canadian Press





Applications for admission to CEGEP-level nursing programs in Quebec have declined over the last five years, according to regional and Provincial admissions data.

In the Montreal area, applications for the nursing program dropped approximately 22 per cent between 2014 and 2018.

In Quebec, the numbers dipped 17 per cent in the last four years.

The President and CEO of the Federation des Cegeps said there's a possibility that media coverage of burnout in health care workers may have contributed to the decline. However, no conclusive research has been done on the topic.