MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Northvolt halts work on massive battery plant in Quebec while injunction application is heard

    The site of the future Northvolt site that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The site of the future Northvolt site that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.
    Share

    Northvolt temporarily halted work on its Montérégie battery plant south of Montreal on Thursday while the Superior Court ruled on a request for an injunction.

    Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, a spokeswoman for the Swedish multinational, confirmed in an email that work had been suspended on Thursday afternoon "out of respect for the legal process under way."

    The case will be heard at the Montreal courthouse on Friday morning, and Rouillard-Moreau said that Northvolt representatives would be on hand to present their position on the matter.

    On Thursday, the Centre québécois du droit de l'environnement (CQDE) and three citizens applied to the Superior Court for an injunction demanding the immediate suspension of work on the battery factory project.

    Tree-cutting work began earlier this week on the site of the future plant in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand after the Ministry of the Environment authorized the start of construction last week.

    In a news release issued on Thursday, the CQDE called for "the suspension of this disturbing work" on biodiversity.

    The CQDE's legal experts point out that a few months ago, "the destruction of wetlands in the same location was refused" as part of another project, and that "the ministry's experts" referred at the time to "the importance of these environments for the region and for biodiversity."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 19, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon

    Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News