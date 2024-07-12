MONTREAL
Montreal

    • No drinking water at MUHC after major aqueduct failure

    The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site Friday after a major aqueduct failure.

    "Our priority is to ensure the safety of patients and staff at the affected facilities," the MUHC notes. "We are working with the City of Montreal to restore the situation as quickly as possible."

    The City of Montreal explains the problem is due to a water main break on the corner of Decarie and de Maisonneuve boulevards.

    Officials are asking people to avoid the area completely.

    The situation affects the following facilities:

    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    • Cedars Cancer Centre
    • Montreal Chest Institute
    • Montreal Children's Hospital
    • Research Institute of the MUHC

    As a result, the MUHC says ambulances have been diverted to other hospitals.

    "We are asking people with outpatient or surgical appointments scheduled not to come to the site," the hospital notes. "We will be contacting affected patients as soon as possible."

    In addition, MUHC officials say anyone working on Friday must use Saint-Jacques Street to access the parking lot.

