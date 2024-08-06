MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Amber Alert: Missing Montreal children found in U.S.

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    An Amber Alert was cancelled after two missing Montreal children were located in the United States.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the children were found "safe and sound."

    The alert was shared shortly before midnight and cancelled by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    Amber Alerts are issued in cases of possible abduction where the safety of a child could be in danger.

