3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired in Montreal's West Island

Three people are in hospital and Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island Sunday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call from a person saying that an argument had broken out and there were potential gunshots fired at her home on the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

"One of the persons involved in the dispute left the residence on foot and crossed paths with a motorist," said the BEI. "This person allegedly pointed a firearm at the motorist. The motorist left. The subject continued on foot and headed towards a second vehicle, near which there were three people."

The BEI states police officers then arrived on the scene, and gunfire was exchanged between the two parties.

"The subject was shot and seriously injured," the bureau notes, adding the person is now in stable condition. "Two people in the vicinity of the vehicle were shot and seriously injured. Their condition is currently stable and there are no fears for their lives."

A large security perimeter has been set up in the area.

"Seven BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances of the incident." the bureau adds.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is also assisting in the investigation.

"No further details are available at this time," the BEI notes.