American quarterback Dominique Davis is back with the Alouettes

With two quarterbacks injured, the Montreal Alouettes have brought back American QB Dominique Davis, who signed a one-season contract with the club on Tuesday.

Davis, who played 18 games with the Als in 2022, will be in his ninth season in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

He spent last season with the BC Lions.

In Montreal, the 35-year-old completed 19 of 25 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also rushed 63 times for 111 yards and 13 majors.

He had his best campaign in the air in 2019 with the Ottawa Redblacks, reaching his receivers 200 times in 312 attempts for 2,216 yards and five touchdowns.

He did, however, throw 14 interceptions.

"I've always liked the attitude of this veteran who is a true leader both on the field and in the dressing room," said General Manager Danny Maciocia in a press release. "His energy is contagious, and he knows our team and the CFL well. His acquisition adds depth to our roster."

Though they're leaders in the CFL standings with a 7-1 record, the Alouettes currently have to get by without two quarterbacks.

Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo has not played since injuring his hamstring late in the first quarter of a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11. He returned to training last week.

Caleb Evans's season, which began in the no. 2 slot behind centre, is over due to a knee injury sustained in Friday's 33-16 win over the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton.

The Alouettes will cross swords again with the Tiger-Cats on Saturday at Percival-Molson Stadium.