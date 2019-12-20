MONTREAL -- Benjamin is nine years old.

Benjamin has dyslexia and struggles with reading and writing.

"I mix up my words," he says via cards he holds in front of the camera in the style of Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues" or Mark's (Andrew Lincoln) show of affection in Love Actually.

"I get very frustrated and upset too sometimes," the cards read.

Benjamin's story is no sad tale of disability, however, as he shows in the video just what he can do.

"Having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing," the cards continue.

The time-lapse video then shows him complete Rubik's cube after Rubik's cube and place them on the floor in a colour pattern that eventually becomes a mosaic of professional wrestler John Cena, who voiced a PSA for a campaign in support of learning disorders such as dyslexia in 2017.

"Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER," the final two cards read.