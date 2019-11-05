MONTREAL – Major real estate and construction company Broccolini has acquired a nearly 70,000-square-foot lot at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Guy streets, in downtown Montreal.

The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying the site will be part of a new flagship project in the city's Golden Square Mile area.

It says multiple development ideas are in the works, but nothing has been decided yet.

“The new project that will rise up on this site will join the list of the company’s other large-scale projects in the Ville-Marie borough,” said Anthony Broccolini, chief operating officer.

Broccolini is currently involved in several other major downtown projects, including the new Maison de Radio-Canada, the new National Bank head office, 628 Saint-Jacques Street and the Victoria sur le Parc project.

The newly acquired land is near the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Guy-Concordia Metro station and Concordia University.

The head office of Broccoloni is located in Kirkland, in Montreal’s West Island.