New Montreal exhibit showcases history and popularity of circus arts
Published Monday, October 18, 2021 2:53PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A new exhibit is in Montreal – and it might tempt people to run away and join the circus.
The ‘It’s Circus Time!’ exhibit at the Pointe-à-Callière Museum looks at the history of circus around the world – including some of its darker past – and ultimately what inspired the art form in Quebec.
