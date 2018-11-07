

CTV Montreal





It's the club the members didn't want to join.

A new documentary called The Caregivers’ Club chronicles the families of people with dementia.

Their heartbreak, humour and frustration show a devastating but ultimately inspiring journey.

In The Caregivers' Club, we meet four middle-aged caregivers: Domenic, Karen, Susan and Barbara. Each is taking care of a spouse or parent who can no longer take care of themselves.

They all take the viewer far beyond the practical problems of navigating a seemingly fickle healthcare system, and into the psychological challenges of coping with the deterioration of their loved ones. The film reveals how dealing with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, has many additional strains beyond a physical ailment.

The film airs Thursday, Nov. 8 at Cinema du Parc at 5 p.m., followed by a roundtable discussion.