A former NDG massage therapist who pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault on clients was sentenced to 18 months for his crimes on Thursday.

David Kost, 49, pleaded guilty in October to sexually assaulting two women, in both cases during massage therapy sessions from the business he operated out of his home.

Kost was re-arrested in January after more people came forward with similar claims against him.

In the ruling, Quebec Court Judge Denis Mondor said Kost breached the trust his clients had in him and said the women were in a vulnerable position when he assaulted them.

Up until Thursday's court date, Kost was out on bail.

Kost arrived at the sentencing hearing Thursday with a small duffle bag of personal items.

He expressed no emotion as the judge spoke, but the defence said that he's extremely remorseful for his actions.



“Sometimes it's difficult for someone to realize the huge impact on the victims even if there's no violent action. He now realizes that,” said defence attorney Johanne Delfausse.

She said Kost has been so distraught, he tried committing suicide and has been in therapy since.

“Right up until last week, and the judge made it clear he needs to meet a probation officer who will guide him towards a group that may help as well,” said Delfausse.

The judge noted that the abuses took place over a four-year period from 2012 to 2016 and said that was one of many aggravating factors in his decision.

Mondor also said though that since Kost pleaded guilty, the victims didn't have to relive the experience through testimony.

In an interview with CTV News in December, one of the victims said in the months that followed the assault, she felt guilty and had trouble sleeping. She said it severely affected her marriage and her business.

The defence had been arguing for a 15-month sentence, pointing out Kost had no prior convinctions and according to psychiatric reports he is at a low-risk of reoffending.

They were satisfied with the sentence, but prosecutor Anne Gauvin said it's far too short for the crimes committed.

“It was a bit of a surprise. I was expecting a higher sentence. I had asked that a term of 30 months be ordered, or served, because I was in the opinion that it was justified under the circumstances, taking into consideration the multiple aggravating factors,” she said.



After he completes his sentence, Kost will have to serve 24 months of probation and is forbidden from giving massages to anyone except his family.