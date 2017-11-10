

Montreal police believe a former massage therapist convicted of sexual assault may have more victims.

David Kost, 49, pleaded guilty in October to sexually assaulting two women, in both cases during massage therapy sessions.

Those sexual assaults took place in 2015 and 2016, and Kost will be sentenced for those crimes in December.

Now police believe Kost may have other victims who have not come forward.

Since Kost first appeared in court this year, two other women have contacted police to make sexual assault complaints.

David Kost offered massage therapy services in a private clinic and at home.

He is a white man who speaks English. He is 6’7” (2 metres) tall and weighs 250 lbs. (113 kgs). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say individuals should contact them by calling 9-1-1 or visiting their local police department.