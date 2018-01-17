

CTV Montreal





A former NDG massage therapist who is already convicted of sexual assault is facing five more charges.

David Kost, 49, pleaded guilty in October to sexually assaulting two women, in both cases during massage therapy sessions.

Kost is set to be sentenced for those crimes, which took place in 2015 and 2016, on Jan. 22.

Police now say the 49-year-old man is facing five more charges of sexual assault against five new victims. The assaults allegedly took place between August 2012 and November 2015.

David Kost offered massage therapy services in a private clinic and at home.

Police appealed to the public in November, asking anyone who may have also been a victim to come forward.

A warrant was issued against Kost on Monday.