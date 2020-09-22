MONTREAL -- Comedian Guy Nantel kicked off the Parti Quebecois leadership debate with attacks on his opponents on Tuesday.

In his opening statement, Nantel took on MNA Sylvain Gaudreault for wanting to depoliticize the issue of immigratnion by entrusting it to a neutral organization.

Nantel also took on Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, accusing him of constantly changing his positions.

Finally, he attacked Frederic Bastien for his desire to reduce immigration to Quebec by half. Nantel said that measure would attack symptoms rather than the cause.