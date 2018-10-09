

CTV Montreal





Sureté du Quebec police officers have identified the two people whose bodies were found inside a Drummondville home on Monday afternoon.

The discovery came after people called 9-1-1 at 11 a.m. to report they had heard several gunshots in the Saint Nicéphore area.

Police initially believed that an armed man was inside a house, possibly with a hostage, and so ordered the evacuation of nearby homes.

Several hours later police entered the home and discovered the bodies of Nathalie Blais, 48, and Pierre Chaperon, 58.

Police are operating under the theory that one person killed the other, and then took their own life.

This is the first murder in Drummondville since May 2017.