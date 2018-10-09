Featured Video
Murder-suicide suspected in Drummondville deaths
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Sureté du Quebec police officers have identified the two people whose bodies were found inside a Drummondville home on Monday afternoon.
The discovery came after people called 9-1-1 at 11 a.m. to report they had heard several gunshots in the Saint Nicéphore area.
Police initially believed that an armed man was inside a house, possibly with a hostage, and so ordered the evacuation of nearby homes.
Several hours later police entered the home and discovered the bodies of Nathalie Blais, 48, and Pierre Chaperon, 58.
Police are operating under the theory that one person killed the other, and then took their own life.
This is the first murder in Drummondville since May 2017.
Latest Montreal News
- CAQ government will require 2/3 consent for government appointments
- Montreal triples spending on student housing in Plateau
- Tenant sues landlords for $1 million after staircase fall
- Travel writer says Instagram hack cost her thousands
- Quebec politics 'trapped' by reasonable accommodation debate: Chretien