Published Monday, October 8, 2018 3:44PM EDT
Members of Quebec’s mental health advocacy community are calling on the newly elected National Assembly to do more to improve resources for the province’s residents.
At a meeting for the Federation of Alternative Mental Health Resources of Quebec, attendees emphasized the need to improve the living conditions of those suffering from a mental health issue.
Spokesperson Anne-Marie Boucher said the province should focus on prevention and alternatives to medication.
She noted that only a small portion of the province’s health budget is allocated to mental health.
Boucher urged the new Coalition Avenir Quebec government to take action, saying that while the party’s platform did cover “overprescription” of medication, she hopes they will apply it to mental health.
