Police investigating after video shows cyclist crashing into girl crossing street to catch school bus

    WARNING: This story contains video some may find distressing. 

    Montreal police confirmed Friday that they have opened an investigation after a video on social media showed a cyclist plowing into a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch her school bus.

    Spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier told CTV News that police are trying to locate the cyclist who appeared in the video to gather more information about the incident.

    The video has prompted calls for cyclists to be more attentive on the road since the school bus' flashing stop sign was extended while stopped on Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

    The video shows the girl looking to her right for oncoming cars and then being struck by the cyclist coming from the left down the bike lane. Both the cyclist and the girl fall to the ground before getting up on their own.

    The Quebec Highway Safety Code states that, like cars, cyclists must stop when a school bus stop sign is extended and flashing. Cyclists must stop five metres from the bus when the lights are flashing, according to the law.

    Drivers who are caught violating the law can face fines starting at $200 and nine demerit points, while cyclists could be fined $80 or more.

    Local resident Mayer Feig posted the video to social media after a friend sent it to him and wrote in a post this was not the first time he has seen this happen in the neighbourhood. 

