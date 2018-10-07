Featured Video
Teen stabbed in Anjou on Sunday afternoon
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 8:28PM EDT
A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Anjou on Sunday afternoon.
The teen was stabbed in the leg near St. Zotique St. at the Galeries d’Anjou shopping mall at around 4:15 p.m.
She remains in hospital, but her life is not in danger.
It's still unclear as to what led to the altercation.
No arrests have been made, and police currently are at the scene conducting an investigation.
